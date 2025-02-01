Windies women sweep Bangladesh 3-0 in T20 series

West Indies' Jannillea Glasgow - (WIPA)

West Indies women got a comprehensive five-wicket win in the third and final Twenty/20 against Bangladesh at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts on January 31 to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Batting first, the Bangladeshis were restricted for a paltry score of 104 for eight, with medium-pacer Jannillea Glasgow grabbing figures of three for 15 – her first wickets in international cricket – to break the backbone of the opposition's batting lineup.

Skipper Nigar Sultana top-scored with 33 off 43 balls, but it was difficult going for Bangladesh as their innings never seemed to get off the ground. Opening batter Dilara Akter chipped with 21 off 16 with three boundaries, with only two other players scoring in double figures.

With regular skipper Hayley Matthews sitting out this contest, the West Indies women had little trouble chasing down the total as they got to 105 for five in the penultimate over to clinch the win with nine balls to spare.

Glasgow capped a fine allround performance with 25 off 28, with Shabika Gajnabi (27 not out off 25) sealing the game with an unbeaten 44-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Zaida James (14 not out).

West Indies slipped to 26 for two in the power play after losing the opening pair of Djenaba Joseph (ten) and Nerissa Crafton (five). And they appeared to be giving the Bangladeshis a route back into the contest when Mandy Mangru (one) fell in the 12th over with the score at 61 for five. However, calm heads prevailed as Gajnabi and James got their team home safely.

Glasgow copped the Player of the Match award, while star allrounder Deandra Dottin won the Player of the Series award after scoring 110 runs in the series at an average of 55.

Summarised Scores:

BANGLADESH WOMEN: 104/8 from 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 33, Dilara Akter 21; Jannillea Glasgow 3/15, Zaida James 1/7) vs WEST INDIES WOMEN: 105/5 from 18.3 overs (Shabika Gajnabi 27 not out, J Glasgow 25, Z James 14 not out; Fahima Khatun 2/14, Sultana Khatun 2/30). West Indies won by five wickets.