We condemn vilification of teachers

Senator David Nakhid - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: I write on behalf of the United National Congress (UNC) to unequivocally condemn the sweeping and seemingly universal vilification of teachers across TT, stemming from recent remarks made by the president of the National Parent Teacher Association (NPTA), Walter Stewart, regarding private lessons conducted by so-called "unethical teachers."

As someone from a family of educators, I find the statements made by Stewart, alongside those of the chairman of the joint select committee, Dr Paul Richards, to be only partially reflective of the realities faced by this country's much maligned teachers.

These remarks have opened the door to sensationalism, misrepresentation and, at worst, derision of the many hard-working teachers who toil in an educational system that the inept, abhorrent PNM government has neglected to support or elevate for the past ten years.

The use of the term "mafia," as cited by Stewart, regardless of any "guarded" context, is deeply stigmatising. It unjustly tarnishes the reputation of our nation’s educators, causing damage that is almost irreversible.

The reality is that many of our teachers, often unheralded, dedicate their personal time to support students from broken homes and broken communities. These are children whose parents, compelled to work multiple jobs to survive, are rarely in a financial position to afford the private lessons their children may desperately need.

>

For the most part, teachers bridge these gaps many instances pro bono and often at their own expense. These educators display a level of selflessness and dedication that ought to be commended, not condemned.

As an opposition senator, I was unable to voice my sentiments on this matter during the limited time and inappropriate virtual forum provided for such a nationally significant issue. However, I do so now and extend my sincerest apologies to the countless teachers who have reached out to me subsequently.

In the pursuit of truth and justice, I remain your brother in the struggle.

DAVID NAKHID

opposition senator