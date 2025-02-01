Trinidad and Tobago U-17 women advance to Concacaf final round

TT under-17 women's flanker Rasheda Archer whips in a cross against Honduras in their 2025 Fifa Under-17 Women's World Cup qualifier at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on January 31. -

Trinidad and Tobago's under-17 women’s football team were knocked from their group B Concacaf perch when they fell 1-0 to Honduras in their first-round 2025 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on January 31.

However, the result didn’t derail coach Ayana Russell’s team from advancing to the next round, as they will progress as one of the two best second-placed teams.

With TT leading Honduras on the group B table via a superior goal difference before kickoff, a draw would have seen coach Ayana Russell’s team progressing to the final round of Concacaf qualifying as one of six group winners.

However, after 90 minutes of scrappy, tense and sometimes feisty football, TT fell to second spot in group B as a 76th-minute goal from Paula Guardiola gave Honduras all three points and took them to nine points in the group. TT finished the group with six points and a healthy goal differential of +6.

After the conclusion of three other groups on January 31, TT’s goal differential bettered all the other second-placed teams: Bermuda (+5); Guatemala (0); and Cuba (0). Groups E and F concluded after press time on February 1.

“I’m definitely proud of them and the experience they got and we could only improve on that,” Russell told Newsday.

The coach said improvements would be needed in all facets of their game for the next round of qualifying.

“I think in all areas, we definitely have to improve to go on to the next stage because the competition will be tougher.”

TT put a combined seven goals behind the US Virgin Islands and Belize in their first two matches, but they never established a rhythm or pattern of play going forward against a dogged and determined Honduras outfit that needed a victory to guarantee their qualification to the next round.

From as early as the third minute, TT realised they were in a game when goalkeeper Zaira Aimey stretched to pluck a dangerous right-side cross from reaching a lurking Honduran player in the six-yard box.

Close to the end of the half, Aimey was also called into action when she reacted smartly to charge down an effort from winger Jazlyn Sanchez after a mad scramble in the TT box.

Outside of those two moments of discomfort for Aimey, much of the first half was spent with referee Glenda Lopez warning both sets of players for petulant behaviour after unnecessary off-the-ball incidents. One such incident came in the 36th minute when TT’s star attacker Orielle Martin and Honduras skipper Yensi Ferrera received yellow cards for squaring up to each other.

It was part of a frustrating night for Martin, who netted four times in a 5-0 win over USVI.

The incident set the tone for the rest of the contest, with TT’s best chance arguably coming via a 15th-minute free kick from captain Kanika Rodriguez which sailed over the bar.

That tension even spilled into the crowd after the final whistle, as some home supporters threw objects at Lopez and her officiating team as they tried to make their way off the pitch.

In a media release on February 1, the TT Football Association (TTFA) said the type of reaction which came from some fans was unwarranted, and announced it had launched an investigation.

“The TTFA strongly condemns the unacceptable behavior displayed by some members of the crowd during Friday night’s Concacaf Under-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifier at the Ato Boldon Stadium,” the release said.

“We are deeply disappointed that emotions in the stands escalated to the point...such actions have no place in football, and we unequivocally denounce any behavior that compromises the safety and integrity of the game.

“The TTFA has launched a formal investigation into the incident and is working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

The TTFA apologised to Lopez and her officiating team, as well as the visiting Hondurans.

The release said the TTFA would take necessary security measures to ensure there isn’t a repeat of the event.

TTFA president Kieron Edwards said, “Football is a sport that unites communities and nations, and we urge all fans to embrace the spirit of fair play. Let us work together to ensure that our stadiums remain places of celebration, not conflict.”

Though they were far from their fluid best, Russell liked the attitude she saw from her players.

“For a lot of them, that was their first time playing against a team like Honduras. I thought we were up for the fight. It was just the ball going back and forth and...I think they were mentally prepared.”

Honduras raised their intensity in the second half and troubled the hosts with some teasing set pieces.

Aimey looked up to the test in the TT goal, and she saved a long-range effort in the 63rd minute and also sprinted off her line in the 70th minute to smother a dangerous run from Sanchez.

Six minutes later, Aimey had a blunder, though, as she dropped a long-distance free kick from Ilsy Sevilla, with Guardiola beating three teammates to the ball to bundle into the empty net from two yards out.

Despite encouragement and enthusiasm stemming from the home crowd, the hosts didn’t threaten the Honduran goal. TT were lucky to remain with 11 players on the pitch too, after substitute Ty’kaiya Dennis was only shown a yellow card for a studs-up tackle on Nohemy Meza in stoppage-time.

Ahead of the 12-team lineup for the final round of qualifying from March 31-April 6, Russell said additional screenings will be held as they try to bolster the squad.

Puerto Rico (group A), Panama (group C) and El Salvador (group D) were the other teams to confirm their spots as group winners on January 31.

The final round of qualifying will see four Concacaf team advancing to the Under-17 World Cup.

