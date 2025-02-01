Trinidad and Tobago hockey coach upbeat despite warm-up loss to South Africa

TT men's hockey player Teague Marcano, right is congratulated by teammate Caleb Guiseppi during their Pan American Challenge win over Peru at the Andres Avelino Caceres Sports Complex, Lima, Peru on September 10, 2024. Photo courtesy Pan American Hockey Federation -

Trinidad and Tobago men's hockey coach Raphael Govia is keeping a positive mindset and attitude after the "Calypso Stickmen" fell to an 8-4 loss in a warm-up match against South Africa on January 31 in the buildup to the 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia.

TT will begin their campaign on February 3 when they flick off against Australia from 9.30 am (TT time) in their Pool C encounter in Porec.

Fresh from competing in the second edition of the Nkosi Cup in Wynberg, Cape Town in December, South Africa didn't let up against TT, but Govia said he was very appreciative for the stern test his team had.

"We lost 8-4, but this 8-4 is not a true reflection of how we played. We needed this game," Govia said, via WhatsApp, on January 31

"This was like our first main international practice session before we go into this tournament. We're so happy South Africa chose us to train against them and they didn't hold back. We didn't hold back either, but we definitely need to do video analysis later on this evening to dot our I's and cross our T's going into our next training session tomorrow (February 1) at the main pitch."

TT got goals from star player Teague Marcano and Tarrel Singh, who scored two apiece.

Apart from minor niggles picked up by Ron Alexander and Lyndell Byer during the encounter, Govia said the exercise against South Africa was very rewarding.

After the match, TT engaged in corner routines on both the defensive and offensive ends as they aimed to tighten up their approach on set pieces.

"I'm still optimistic of how we played, because the boys did very well. There are a couple things we need to sharpen up on," Govia said.

After their clash with Australia, TT will play Namibia from 4.30 am on February 5, before facing Belgium in their last Pool C encounter from 3.10 pm on February 6. Namibia also featured in the Nkosi Cup which also included Ireland and New Zealand.

This will be TT's third Indoor World Cup appearance, having placed 12th in Austria in 2007 and tenth in Germany in 2018.

"This South Africa game was very important to us. Supporters, stick with us, we're going to give it our best and try to play as much entertaining hockey as possible."