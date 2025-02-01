Spinner Yannic Cariah keeps Red Force in control

Yannic Cariah -

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force remained in the driving seat, up to press time, on day three of their opening West Indies Four-Day Championship tie against Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC) at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on January 31.

In reply to TT’s first innings score of 504/6 declared, CCC were dismissed for 222 on the third day, trailing by 282 runs, and were sent back in to bat by Red Force skipper Bryan Charles.

Up to press time of the day/night, pink-ball contest, CCC were 46 without loss after 22 overs, trailing by 176 runs, and the final day’s play on February 1. At the crease were openers Damel Evelyn (25 not out) and Johann Jeremiah (17 not out).

When the visitors resumed day three on 114/2 in their first innings, trailing by 433 runs, overnight batsmen Jeremiah (60) and Shaqkere Parris (20) added only five runs before TT leg-spinner Yannic Cariah had the latter edge to wicketkeeper Antonio Gomez.

Cariah and fast bowler Joshua James combined well in the first eight overs, before skipper and off-spinner Charles joined the attack. Cariah and Charles spun webs around Jeremiah and new batsman Kyle Corbin (24) as they could only produce six runs from the next ten overs.

Jeremiah broke the lag in runs after he stepped back to punch through cover for four, off Charles. However, three runs later, Charles had Jeremiah play into Cariah’s hands, caught at backward point.

The spin-duo struck again soon after when Cariah thread the ball through new batsman Demario Richards (two) and onto his stumps, to send CCC to a challenging 151/5.

Corbin punished Charles’ short, wide delivery for four through backward point but stood no chance four balls later, as the TT leggy rattled the middle stump.

Akeem Jordan (seven) got off the mark with a well-executed reverse sweep against Charles, but Cariah quickly took revenge, bowling the right-handed batsman.

At that stage, CCC were 164/7, adding only 50 runs to their overnight score and losing five wickets in the process.

Abhijai Mansingh (27) showed some tenacity when he lifted Charles through mid-wicket for the first six of the day. He and Andre Bailey (13) partnered for a fair 36-run stance to bring CCC up to 200 runs.

While there, Charles introduced Tobagonian James to the attack. Four balls into his spell, the umpires called for the new ball, to which James put to immediate use.

The very next ball, James had Bailey drag the ball onto his stumps, to give the young TT pacer his first four-day wicket for Red Force. Three overs later, James uprooted Mansingh’s off-stump with a beautiful delivery to send CCC to 207/9.

Ojay Shields (ten) and Avinash Mahabirsingh (nine) put on a cameo knock to add 15 runs, before Khary Pierre had the former bowled.

CCC were dismissed for 222, trailing TT’s first innings score of 282 runs.

Cariah (3/26) shone the brightest with the ball while James (2/24), Pierre (2/50), Charles (2/56) and Tion Webster (1/23) also finished among the wickets.

Sent back in to bat, CCC openers Evelyn and Jeremiah played slowly, scoring only 13 runs in the first ten overs. The pair took their time against the Red Force bowling attack of Charles, Manick, Cariah and Webster, and got to 46 without loss up to press time.

Day four resumes from 1.30 pm on February 1.

Summarised Scores:

TT RED FORCE 504/6 dec (138.3) — Jason Mohammed 176, Jyd Goolie 121, Cephas Cooper 80, Vikash Mohan 66, Yannic Cariah 22, Tion Webster 22; Abhijai Mansingh 2/116, Avinash Mahabirsingh 2/142 vs CCC 222 (88.3) — Johann Jeremiah 60, Abhijai Mansingh 27, Kyle Corbin 24, Damel Evelyn 21, Sadique Henry 21, Shaqkere Parris 20; Yannic Cariah 3/26, Joshua James 2/24, Khary Pierre 2/50, Bryan Charles 2/56 & 46/0 (22) — Damel Evelyn 25 not out, Johann Jeremiah 17 not out - CCC trail by 176 runs

JAMAICA SCORPIONS 337 (96.4) — Jermaine Blackwood 109, John Campbell 79, Daniel Beckford 39; Darel Cyrus 2/26, Gilon Tyson 2/66, Daurius Martin 2/74 & 277/7 dec. (75.5) — Jermaine Blackwood 75, Daniel Beckford 50 not out, Kirk McKenzie 46, Odean Smith 35, Carlos Brown 30; Kenneth Member 5/95, Shamrock Descarte 2/36 vs WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 195 (56.4) — Ryan John 41, Shamrock Descarte 34, Stephan Pascal 30, Sunil Ambris 20; Jermaine Blackwood 3/27, Odean Smith 3/55 & 65/1 (28) - Jeremy Solozano 26, Stephan Pascal 24 not out — Windwards need 355 for victory

BARBADOS ROYALS 346 (84.3) — Matthew Forde 82, Jonathan Drakes 70, Zachary McCaskie 64, Chaim Holder 35; Richie Looknauth 4/69, Ronaldo Alimohamed 2/37, Veerasammy Permaul 2/87 & 112 (41.4) — Raymon Reifer 37, Jonathan Drakes 26, Kevin Wickham 22; Richie Looknauth 5/23, Ronaldo Alimohamed 2/36 vs GUYANA HARPY EAGLES 382 ( 101.5) — Kevlon Anderson 101, Kemol Savory 99, Raymond Perez 46, Tagenarine Chanderpaul 40, Matthew Nandu 36, Ronaldo Alimohamed 35; Matthew Forde 5/69, Jair McAllister 2/68 & 78/0 (28) — Tagenarine Chaderpaul 40 not out, Matthew Nandu 33 not out — Guyana won by ten wickets

LEEWARD ISLANDS HURRICANES 358 (102.3) — Jahmar Hamilton 81, Karima Gore 59, Rahkeem Cornwall 49, Kadeem Henry 48, Joshua Grant 34; Joshua Bishop 7/85 & 289/9 dec. (64.4) — Colin Archibald 61, Jewel Andrew 57, Shelton Forbes 53, Jahmar Hamilton 46; Joshua Bishop 3/89, Mavendra Dindyal 2/38, Rivaldo Clarke 2/53 vs WEST INDIES ACADEMY 145 (39.3) — Carlon Bowen-Tuckett 34, Rivaldo Clarke 29; Cameron Pennyfeather 3/15, Rahkeem Cornwall 3/33, Colin Archibald 2/48 & 100 (34.5) — Justin Jagessar 26, Teddy Bishop 23, Joshua Bishop 21; Hayden Walsh 5/24, Rahkeem Cornwall 4/41 — Leewards won by 402 runs

