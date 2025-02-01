Separate funerals for couple in Hardbargain murder-suicide

MURDERED: Sunita Ram, 56, who was shot dead by her husband Michael. -

Relatives of the couple in the murder-suicide in Hardbargain, Williamsville, have chosen to have separate final farewells.

Retiree Michael Ram, 65, fatally shot his wife, Sunita Ram, 56, before turning the gun on himself on the night of January 26.

It happened at the home they shared with their two adult children at Piparo Junction Road.

Newsday learnt that Ram’s funeral took place on January 30 at the house. The body was taken to the Eccles Village public cemetery for burial.

>

Relatives have been tight-lipped since the tragedy.

Sunita would have turned 57 in August.

Arrangements for the housewife’s funeral are yet to be confirmed. Newsday learnt it is set tentatively for Saturday in south west Trinidad.

The couple had returned home from liming and drinking at a nearby bar. Ram shot her with his licensed gun in front of the children, who ran out of the house.

They hid temporarily in the yard before telling the neighbours who alerted the police. The police found the gun and spent shells in the living room next to the couple's bodies.