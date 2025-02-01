Queen's Park honours legends Larry Gomes, David Rudder

Larry Gomes, author Nasser Khan and Queen’s Park Cricket Club president Dr Nigel Camacho -

THE Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) recently hosted two legends of TT in calypsonian David Rudder and former West Indies cricketer Larry Gomes.

The first event was the honouring of Rudder for his sterling contribution to calypso and cricket. He was given the status of honorary membership at QPCC. “Dr Rudder’s passion for West Indies cricket was cemented when he penned Rally Around the West Indies," QPCC’s president Dr Nigel Camacho said.

"This was a musical genius whose passion for West Indies cricket inspired him to write the unforgettable classic Rally Around the West Indies which became the anthem of the regional team on the world stage. The significance of today’s honouring of Dr David Rudder at QPCC, transcends so much, it signifies so much…Dr David Rudder, on behalf of the QPCC, I am so proud to bestow upon you, on behalf of the QPCC, the status of honorary membership.”

At the other occasion which immediately followed, QPCC hosted Gomes, known as Mr Dependable in his playing days because of his ability to occupy the crease. A meet-and-greet book signing session was attended by members of the oval, including the former West Indies team manager, Test cricketer and former QPCC president Willie Rodriguez. Rodriguez was the manager of West Indies when Gomes was on the team.

“What a wonderful occasion for QPCC to have Larry Gomes," Camacho said.

He thanked those who made the event possible.

"Thanks to two Parkites for making this happen, namely Nasser Khan, recent Hummingbird medal national awardee, and Hugh Henderson, Gomes’ mentor. Nasser authored the book (Larry Gomes, "Mr Dependable" – My Life in Cricket) with Larry and we are all thankful for that. The other Parkite, Hugh Henderson, played a significant role in Larry’s early years, preparing him to be the famous West Indies cricketer he would become."

Camacho gave those in attendance an example of why Gomes got his nickname.

In 1983, West Indies were in deep trouble playing against India at the Queen's Park Oval. The home team were three wickets down with just one run on the board with the star trio of Sir Gordon Greenidge, Desmond Haynes and Sir Vivian Richards already dismissed.

"In came Mr Dependable to join his skipper Clive Lloyd and they batted and batted," Camacho said. "They put on 237 runs to steer the Windies out of trouble. That in a nutshell was Mr Dependable, and that innings helped cement his legacy."

Gomes scored 123 and Lloyd 143.