Police to release CoP, ex-SSA director pending further probe

In this file photo, Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher reads from the Bible during the police service's annual interfaith service at St Paul's Anglican Church, San Fernando on January 5. -

COMMISSIONER of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher, who was arrested on January 30 and kept in custody at the St Clair Police Station, is expected to be released without charge.

Confirmation came from Harewood-Christopher's attorneys Pamela Elder, SC, and Russell Warner.

The development comes after police met with Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, at his Richmond Street, Port of Spain office on February 1, to discuss the evidence gathered in an investigation relating to the importation of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

Former director of the SSA retired Major Roger Best, who was arrested on January 29, after police searched his Arima home, is also expected to be released from Belmont Police Station.

The CoP was arrested at her office at Police Administration Building and later interviewed by a team of officers assigned to an operation unit assigned to the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

>

Police are expected to continue their investigations before consulting the DPP again.