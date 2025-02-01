Police debunk claims of cash found at CoP's home

In this screenshot taken from a police video, an police officer at the Arouca Police Station secures over $2 m in cash which was seized during a search at a house on Huggins Street, Tacarigua on January 6. -

THE police have dismissed reports on social media about large sums of money being found at official residence of Commissioner of Police (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher in St James as part of the investigation into Harewood-Christopher's role in the importation of two sniper rifles for the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).

In a statement on February 1, the police refuted claims that a search was done at the CoP's residence and any sum of money was found there.

"While the firearms importation investigation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Intelligence and Investigations, Suzette Martin is ongoing, these allegations are entirely false and misleading."

In a statement on January 31, the police said Chief of Defence Staff Air Vice Marshal Darryl Daniel "has neither been arrested nor interrogated and is not a person of interest in the ongoing firearms importation investigation."

In both statements, the police advised the public "to rely on verified sources for information and refrain from spreading unconfirmed reports."

The police said its corporate communications unit would provide updates on the investigation.