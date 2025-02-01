One-a-Week, RSS Phoenix star at Golden League meet in Tobago

These three young athletes fight tooth and nail to make it to the line first in a 60-metre race during a Keshorn Walcott Golden League Athletics meet. - Photo courtesy Keshorn Walcott Golden League Athletics.

The athletes from the One-a-Week Multi-Sports club and the RSS Phoenix club dominated the proceedings when the third meet in the Keshorn Walcott Golden League Athletics series was contested at the Shaw Park Recreation Ground in Tobago on January 26.

One-a-Week highlighted the first two meets in the series with sterling performances at the Eddie Hart Recreation Ground and Mahaica Sporting Complex, Pt Fortin. At Shaw Park, One-a-Week tallied as many as 12 first-place finishes, with RSS Phoenix racking up ten podium-topping finishes.

For One-a-Week, there were several athletes who impressed by topping their age group in two events.

In the boys' Under-20 category, Da Shaun Lezama was a standout performer for One-a-Week as he won both the 60-metre and 150m races, a feat which was also accomplished by Kaizen Panthers athlete Kaori Robley in the girls' Under-20 60m and 150m events.

Robley and Lezama, both silver medallists at last year's Carifta games, showed their sprint prowess, with the former defeating One-a-Week's Ayoola Alfred in the 60m dash.

In the 150m race, Robley's time of 18.76 seconds was too quick for Phoenix's Natalia Eastman who clocked 19.30.

Eastman wasn't to be denied in the girls' Under-20 300m and 600m races, though. In the 300m event, Eastman clocked a time of 42.03 to better Alfred (43.25), while her time of one minute, 40.07 seconds (1:40.07) was good enough to defeat One-a-Week's Aniqah Bailey (1:40.83) in the girls' Under-20 600m event.

Lambeau Alliance's Khylla Thomas and Zenith's Kadanae Alexander were among the impressive athletes on the day, as they completed the 60m and 150m double in the girls' Under-17 and men's categories respectively.

Meanwhile, the One-a-Week pair of Shian Lewis and Khordae Lewis maintained their own fine form in the series when they won the 300m and 600m events in the girls' and boy's Under-17 age groups.

Omare Thompson grabbed a double of his own when he won the 600m and 1,600m events in the boys' Under-20 category. A bronze medallist in the boys' Under-20 5,000m event at Carifta 2024, Thompson left the field in his wake when he clocked a time of 5:00.74 to cop the 1,600m race ahead of Phoenix's Hakeem Kerr (5:31.92).

Mercury Athletic Club's Tylon Wright gave arguably the best individual performance at the meet, as he recorded wins in the boys' Under-17 60m, 150m and long jump events.

In the 60m and 150m events, Wright came out on the right side of intense battles with One-a-Week's Khordel Lewis. In the 60m race, Wright's 7.21-clocking bettered Khordel's time of 7.34. Meanwhile, Wright clocked 16.73 in the 150m race to get the better of Khordel's 16.92.

Wright then showed his versatility in the long jump pit, with his leap of 6.29m putting him well clear of his Mercury teammate Jafari Edwards (5.69m).

The Golden League's fourth meet will be contested in Toco on February 15. The meet's grand final will be held on March 8.