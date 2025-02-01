Naparima, 'Pres' Chaguanas victorious in SSCL

Mathew Cooper of Naparima College. -

NAPARIMA College and Presentation College Chaguanas were both victorious when two round three matches in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League premier division 50-over competition took place on January 31.

At the Union Hall recreation grounds, Presentation Chaguanas defeated their brother school Presentation San Fernando by 46 runs. Chaguanas posted 193/9 batting first with Luke Ali hitting 54. Bowling for San Fernando, Zion Phillip bagged 2/15.

In reply, San Fernando were all out for 147 in 40.5 overs as spinner Aneal Rooplal was a handful with 5/25.

"Naps" completed an easy 198-run victory over Toco Secondary. Naparima scored a healthy 281 all out in 43.4 overs with Mathew Cooper lashing 89. Akini Gordon had a memorable game, taking 7/55 for Toco.

Toco could only muster 83 all out in 18.5 overs. Tariq Richards battled at the crease with a knock of 33. Roberto Badree, nephew of former West Indies cricketer Samuel Badree, ended with incredible figures of five wickets for one run including a hat-trick.

Summarised scores:

PRESENTATION CHAGUANAS 193/9 (50 overs) (Luke Ali 54, Fareez Ali 42; Zakkariya Mohammed 36; Zion Phillip 2/15, Keifer Ghisyawan 2/17, Aaden Owen 2/34) vs PRESENTATION SAN FERNANDO 147 (40.5 overs) (Riyaad Mohammed 53, Jonathan Jebodh 30; Aneal Rooplal 5/25, Daron Dhanraj 3/21). Presentation Chaguanas won by 46 runs.

NAPARIMA 281 (43.4 overs) (Mathew Cooper 89, Amit Chan 44, Aadi Ramsaran 40; Akini Gordon 7/55, Kenneil Pope 2/47) vs TOCO 83 (18.5 overs) (Tariq Richards 33; Roberto Badree 5/1, M Cooper 2/14). Naparima won by 198 runs.