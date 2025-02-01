Leadership not about race, class

Gary Griffith -

THE EDITOR: I cannot remain silent in the face of the divisive and ignorant remarks made on a UNC platform which suggest that individuals who supposedly had a "golden spoon" are unworthy of leading this country.

This kind of thinking is not only dangerous, but is precisely why TT continues to suffer from unnecessary division. It reflects an outdated mindset that pits people against each other based on class, race, and background, instead of valuing leadership based on merit, integrity, and service.

I have personally experienced this kind of prejudice throughout my career. The irony, of course, is that, just like many other citizens, my racial heritage is as diverse as it is rich in detailing the tapestry of so many of our citizens, which is why attempts to mock a person’s racial heritage reveal a racist and exclusionary mindset which holds us back as a nation.

Leadership should never be about race, class, or background – it should be about one’s ability to serve and deliver.

A perfect example of what I am referring to is what I experienced when I ran for the 2006 UNC national executive election under the Winston Dookeran slate versus the very powerful Basdeo Panday slate. There were 15 seats available, and I, along with Sadiq Baksh and Manohar Ramsaran, won our seats for that Dookeran slate.

Before the election, I was being attacked constantly on the platform by individuals, who said I should not be representing the UNC because “he never cut cane or worked in a lagoon.”

My victory rubbished that stupid assertion, however, which shows that the people will no longer be fooled and be blindly influenced by attempts to push a base or race agenda.

There is also a hypocrisy in the recent platform statement which makes it astounding. As such, while attacking others for having supposed "golden spoons," isn’t having and utilising access to high net-worth individuals for political campaigns in keeping with similar vein? Or is it that these individuals with supposed "golden spoons" are only to be "used" during an election period?

I distinctly recall a former prime minister being taken to Goodwood Park to meet affluent individuals who could mobilise over $100 million for the then PNM’s 2010 election campaign, by a now high-profile opposition senator. Was the “golden spoon” OK then? Yet, these same individuals have the audacity to criticise others for their backgrounds while benefiting from privilege themselves.

This country will never progress if we continue allowing politicians to divide us based on race, ethnicity, geography, or economic background. My own life and career are proof that leadership is about hard work, sacrifice, and service to the people.

The citizens of TT do not judge leaders based on their family’s financial standing – they judge them based on their ability to be on the ground, listen, and deliver. That is why, during my tenure as commissioner, I received 79 per cent national support – the highest in our nation’s history – not because of my background, but because of my commitment to the people.

The statements uttered on that platform serves as an insult to every citizen who believes in fairness and unity. Should we now tell young people from middle to higher income families that they can never aspire to lead, no matter how much they work or serve? That is a ridiculous and dangerous notion.

True leadership is about one’s willingness to put country first, not their economic upbringing.

I have always stood by my principles, even when it was difficult. I have made tough decisions, including the unprecedented step of ensuring the arrest of a family member while serving as commissioner of police – something few in this country have had the strength to do. Instead of being commended for upholding the rule of law, I was attacked by those who sought to twist the truth for their own agenda. The hypocrisy is glaring.

I also expect to face attacks for this statement, with the usual baseless hollow appeals to race about Bayside, Sea Lots, cockroaches, and "one shot, one kill,” and, of course, the latest and most ridiculous – he is PNM.

Despite this, however, I will not remain silent while politicians try to sow division for personal and political gain. I have always stood on principle, and I will continue to do so. This country needs leadership based on merit, action, and service – not on outdated notions of class and privilege.

GARY GRIFFITH

political leader, NTA