CADV laments domestic violence murders even in SoE

BURNT TO DEATH: Jereem George, three.

Amid the state of emergency, the non-governmental organisation Coalition against Domestic Violence (CADV) has highlighted the ongoing crisis of domestic violence including the arson attack that claimed the life of three-year-old Jereem George.

On January 23, Jereem was burnt to death at the family’s home at Windy Hill in Arouca. His mother and her four other children managed to get out. A male relative is in custody for allegedly deliberately setting the house ablaze.

A media statement from CADV on January 30 offered condolences and messages to the boy’s relatives. The statement said, indeed, it appeared that the suspect attempted to kill everyone in the house.

CADV also mourned the death of Sunita Ram, 56, who was shot dead by her husband who then turned the gun on himself at the family’s home in Hardbargain, Williamsville.

“Just recently, statistics from Supt Rowley-Powder, head of the police Special Victims Unit, indicated that every 11 days in this country, a woman is killed by someone with whom she had a relationship,” the statement said.

“We know that other family members are killed in acts of domestic violence reprisals. In her report, Supt Rowley-Powder also spoke to the limited use of criminal law.” The statement added that few perpetrators, especially men, are prosecuted.

“Diligent investigation, prosecution, psychoeducational intervention and appropriate punishment send a clear message of zero tolerance for domestic violence,” CADV said.

“It is only when we have that clear message which comes through co-ordinated actions of the public authorities will we start to prevent this most prevalent form of harm.”

The NGO was unclear whether domestic violence was a known issue in the two families.

CADV renewed calls for the government to thoroughly investigate domestic violence murders to understand whether and where the system failed to protect adequately.

“The findings of such inquiries can guide in making improvements so that people who are at risk get the timely protection they need, and persons who have lethal intent are identified as soon as possible and treated in such a way that they cannot carry out their murderous intentions,” the statement said.

“Men who kill or attempt to kill their partners, usually threaten many times first. These are, therefore, preventable murders.”

CADV criticised a Trinidad Express editorial dated January 26, saying it seemed to suggest that avoiding being killed is the victim’s responsibility.

The NGO rejected that editorial saying no one who works with victims and perpetrators will agree to such a stance.

CADV added, “Surely, we know enough to make sure that the advice we give responds to the realities of our society and also centres the accountability of perpetrators rather than blaming victims.”