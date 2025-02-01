All set for February 2 Junior Panorama finals

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell and National Carnival Commission chief executive officer Keiba Jacob Mottley during a January 24 site visit to to access the progress of Carnival 2025 preparations at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain. - Photo courtesy Tourism Ministry

THE National Carnival Commission’s (NCC) 2025 Carnival festivities at the Queen’s Park Savannah (QPS) kick off on February 2 as the National Junior Panorama finalists take the stage from 9 am.

In a news release on January 31, the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts (MTCA) said, “The highly anticipated Carnival 2025 season is officially underway, bringing an electrifying pulse of culture, music, and celebrations to the nation.”

It said all preparations are on schedule to ensure a seamless and unforgettable Carnival experience for all.

The ministry said the QPS is now fully primed to welcome participants and spectators alike.

It said Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell recently conducted a site visit to the QPS to assess the works on key areas, including the Grand Stand, Main Stage, North Stand and the John Cupid Carnival Village.

Mitchell said: “I am confident in the state of readiness for Carnival 2025. We expect an even larger turnout this year as we build on the momentum of past successes.”

He added, “Carnival is a celebration of our identity, creativity, and resilience. We are committed to ensuring that everyone, from vendors and performers to patrons, feel the pride and joy that our culture brings. This year’s improvements and initiatives are designed to uplift not just the festivities but also the spirit of our nation.”

The MTCA ensured that “robust security measures will ensure a safe and enjoyable experience” for all Carnival 2025 patrons at the Savannah.

During a police press briefing on January 31, at the Police Administration Building, Sackville Street, Port of Spain, ACP Richard Smith warned that firearms will be prohibited at the Savannah for the Junior Panorama finals.

He said there would be a place to lodge firearms at the venue but would advise firearm owners to keep them in safe or lodged at the nearest police station.

“This goes for all events taking place at the Savannah,” he said.

Alcohol is not allowed during the Junior Panorama and any alcohol found at the venue the would be seized, he said.

Smith, the gold commander for Carnival 2025, said the NCC expects that 8,000 to 10,000 children will attend at the event.

He also warned spectators who will be occupying the North Stand that they should not carry oversized coolers etc on the stand.

The North Stand he said has a capacity of 4,000 to 4,500 people.

This is the first time, Smith said, that the North Stand has been erected this early to accommodate Junior Panorama finals

The TTPS he said will be “out there if full force.”

The ministry said several major projects at the QPS were confirmed as completed, while others remain on track for their scheduled public openings.

Completed projects include:

Grand Stand: The main permanent structure at the Queen’s Park Savannah has undergone Phase I of a three-year upgrade project, including the removal of timber floors and installation of concrete flooring. This phase is now complete with the addition of handrails and floor lights.

North Stand: Construction is complete and was handed over on January 31. Enhancements include the installation of structural steel framing, galvanised roofing, and final outfitting with flooring, lighting, and sound systems.

Main Stage: Now fully completed with the final layer of poly non-skid flooring installed.

Meanwhile, other key structures remain on schedule for their public openings:

John Cupid Carnival Village: Infrastructure is progressing as planned and will be ready for its public debut on February 7. Final outfitting – stage, decks, lighting, and vendor booths is underway.

Vendor Booths: The 120 iconic booths showcasing 100 per cent locally made food, beverages, handicrafts and leather goods are expected to be occupied by vendors and set to welcome the public by the second week of February.

The Ministry said the John Cupid Carnival Village is on track to open on February 7.

It said, “Visitors to the Carnival Village can look forward to specially curated free daytime entertainment catering to tourists, including cruise ship passengers and students. There will also be free evening concerts celebrating TT’s musical heritage. Performances will include calypso, kaiso, chutney, soca, riddim, steelpan, gospel, karaoke and comedy productions.

The ministry said the projects at the QPS created numerous employment opportunities.