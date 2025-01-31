Relatives: Esperanza man gunned down was in nothing illegal

The relatives of a 36-year-old man from Esperanza, who was shot dead at a secluded camp in California on January 28, are seeking to clear his name following allegations that his murder was drug-related and a social media report claiming he was involved in a robbery.

The dead man was identified as Stefon Ramlal. A 22-year-old man was also shot and wounded in the incident.

Police said around 6.15 am on January 29 they received a report of a shooting in progress at School Street, Esperanza Village, California.

When they arrived they were told by the wounded man that around 9.10 pm on January 28, he and Ramlal were liming at the camp when they heard several gunshots.

The two men ran, but were both hit. They both fell to the ground, a couple feet apart from each other.

Ramlal complained about pains to his body, while the other man did the same.

They however, hid in the bushes, hoping to not be found by the gunman/gunmen.

The wounded man fell asleep and was awoken by the sun burning his face. He checked on Ramlal, but he was dead.

He took Ramlal's cellphone and called the police. He was shot in his right thigh, leg and left buttock.

Police removed a white pickup truck belonging to Ramlal as part of their investigations.

Police said the probable cause of his murder was drug-related.

Ramlal's family spoke to the media on the condition of anonymity at the Forensic Science Centre, St James on January 30.

They said Ramlal planted garden and had erected the camp to relax and lime with his friends.

"He build that camp a little over five years now. It is about five minutes away from that village."

Ramlal's family said he left around 5.30 pm on January 28 for the camp, with a friend.

"They were playing music and drinking. He used to go up there and play his music because it was away from neighbours and the neighbour close to home used to complain about it being too loud."

They dispelled rumours that Ramlal was involved in any illegal activities.

"He is not affiliated with any gangs and does not have any criminal record.

"We just want to clear his name of any allegations out in the public."

Ramlal has an 18-month-old son and wanted to see his child grow up and become educated. His family said while he only lived to 36, he lived a fulfilled life.

"He loved life. He loved partying and liming with his friends.

"In that same trench he died in, he had plans of doing extensions in the camp."

Asked what was Ramlal's occupation, his family said he got in a motorbike accident last year which made him sell his fishing boat.

"He was surviving on what little he had. He had tomatoes, cucumbers and avocado planted in his garden."

WPC Knights is continuing investigations into the murder.