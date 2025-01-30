Judge to rule on ex-SSA head's lawsuit against dismissal in October

Roger Best. -

A High Court judge is expected to rule in October on former Strategic Services Agency (SSA) director retired Major Roger Best’s legal challenge of his dismissal from the elite spy agency.

His attorneys filed a constitutional motion on November 7, 2024.

The matter came up for hearing before Justice Nadia Kangaloo on January 29. She gave directions for filing submissions ahead of her expected ruling in October.

Best’s motion seeks declarations that his rights were breached. Six declarations are being sought, and he also wants compensation for loss of income and the attack on his rights.

Best was sent on immediate administrative leave on March 2, 2024, and dismissed in May.

>

He and dozens of SSA operatives were summarily dismissed between March and May on the basis of a confidential Special Branch report reviewed by the National Security Council (NSC), which is chaired by the prime minister.

Best was arrested on May 16, and in a statement on May 18, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds revealed a Cabinet decision that advised the acting President to “terminate the appointment of Major (Ret’d) Roger Best as director of the SSA with immediate effect.”

After he was sent on administrative leave, Dr Rowley cited an impending threat to national security as the reason for this decision.

In a later statement, Rowley claimed state agencies had become one with criminal elements. On July 3, he said the audit by Brig Gen Anthony Phillips-Spencer found the agency was being run under the influence of a religious cult comprising highly-trained military operators on a treasonous mission to overthrow the Government.

Best said, “To hear a prime minister stand in Parliament and say that I was part of a plot to overthrow the government is more than any man should be made to bear.”

He said his 35 years of serving Trinidad and Tobago had been tarnished and it was “nearly impossible” to get employment. He also contends he has been “blacklisted.”

Best, who became SSA director in October 2019, said he received positive reports on strategic intelligence-gathering activities for his first three years at the agency.

“As the director of the SSA, I held a significant role as a principal adviser for the NSC on matters of intelligence.

“This position was not just a title but a crucial role that allowed me to provide insights and recommendations that shaped our national security strategies.”

>

Best said he diligently and with alacrity pursued a directive by the Prime Minister, as chairman of the NSC, to ensure the SSA had sufficient manpower and resources to assist other national security agencies.

“There has been irreparable damage to my reputation.”

He said he was sent on leave pending an investigation but had not seen a report on it or responded to it and was fired without being told.

Before filing his constitutional claim, Best sought answers on his dismissal in a freedom of information request. When he did not get a response, he approached the High Court.

That matter has since been resolved.

On November 8, Justice Joan Charles permitted him to withdraw his judicial review application against the National Security Minister, in which he asked for answers on his dismissal.

Attorneys Arden Williams, Mariah Ramrattan and Don-Marie Adolphe are representing Best.