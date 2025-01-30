Commonwealth Caribbean Cyber Fellows make cyber security roadmap

Cyber security. - Stock photo

THE Commonwealth Caribbean cyber fellows have developed a roadmap for cyber security in the region, it said in a media release on January 23.

The fellowship contributes to the delivery of the Commonwealth Cyber Declaration, an agreement among Commonwealth countries to promote safe cyberspace for all Commonwealth citizens.

The roadmap, the release said, was a result of a two-day discussion among 15 fellows from The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Caricom Implementation Agency for Crime and Security, and the Regional Security System from January 21-22 in Port of Spain, during the inaugural meeting of the Commonwealth Caribbean Cyber Fellowship.

“The roadmap lays out a framework for greater regional cooperation to prevent and combat cyber threats, including fraud, ransomware, and hacking.

“Specific actions include establishing an online platform to share knowledge and tools, exchanging strategies to enhance national cyber security policies and infrastructure, and fostering mutual support in handling electronic evidence,” the release said.

“The roadmap will provide a valuable platform for fellows from across the region to share expertise, exchange ideas and develop adaptable models that countries can use to strengthen their cyber security,” Trezawnah Gordon, senior director of the cyber intelligence policy at Jamaica’s Ministry of National Security.

Head of the cyber security incident response team at TT’s Ministry of National Security Anish Bachu said some countries have cyber security teams of one or two people. He said the fellowship would help bring Caribbean countries together to pool knowledge and resources. This would result in quicker responses to cyber threats.

Head of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s Rule of Law Section Elizabeth Macharia said digital connectivity has the potential to develop societies but it also exposes people to threats.

“This roadmap, developed and led by the region, will equip countries to take more proactive measures rooted in domestic laws, as part of their wider efforts to create a safer digital environment for all,” Macharia said.

British High Commissioner to TT Jon Dean said the fellowship is an opportunity to bring together key stakeholders to share best practices, knowledge and expertise.

“Through this initiative, we are ensuring that TT and the Caribbean are well-positioned to tackle the growing cyber threats of tomorrow. The UK government remains committed to supporting the region’s security and prosperity.”