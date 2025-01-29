New bmobile tech lets users talk, surf web simultaneously

Bmobile CEO Kent Western. -

BMOBILE has announced the introduction of new technology that will allow customers to talk on the phone and surf the net at the same time. The technology is called voice-over LTE (VoLTE).

A statement from Bmobile on January 27 said the VoLTE technology would leverage the power of LTE – the standard for wireless transmissions – for clearer voice quality, faster call connections and the ability to enjoy uninterrupted internet browsing during calls.

“This means no more choosing between browsing on your mobile phone or taking an important call – bmobile customers can do both effortlessly.”

Bmobile CEO Kent Western said the introduction of the technology was evidence the company was delivering on its promise to customers to do things differently by delivering what matters most to them.

“Our VoLTE technology sets a new standard for mobile communication locally, offering clearer calls, quicker connections and a more reliable overall experience.

“We have listened to feedback, particularly as it relates to dropped calls and the need, at times, to prematurely end a voice call to download pictures on WhatsApp and use other applications.”

The statement added that VoLTE also allowed bmobile to optimise its network capacity by streamlining operations and reducing reliance on old infrastructure. It said VoLTE was also more energy efficient.

“Bringing VoLTE to the market was not an overnight task,” Western said.

“It took months of planning and rigorous testing. It is important to recognise the efforts of those who brought this project to fruition. I must commend our technology and consumer teams for making this possible.”