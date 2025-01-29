Abuse is not love

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Domestic violence is a pattern of coercive, controlling behaviour that is a pervasive, life-threatening crime affecting people in all communities, regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion, social standing, immigration status.

Abuse can look and feel different in every relationship, but it is always about the control one person exerts over another.

Domestic violence takes many forms: physical, emotional, economic, stalking, harassment, sexual.

TT, abuse is not love. Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

>

Princes Town