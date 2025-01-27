Bandit shot by intended robbery victim in downtown Port of Spain

A man was shot dead near the Belmont taxi stand on the corner of Queen and Charlotte Streets in Port of Spain on January 27.

Newsday understands three men tried to rob a man on Charlotte Street at around 1pm.

The intended victim shot one of the bandits in the head, and the other two fled.

One ran north along Charlotte Street and the other east along Queen Street.

Police chased after the man who ran east, but were unable to catch him.

Police are still at the scene.