Zachary's plans to unite Caribbean in song

ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD Zachary Ransome is on a mission to unite the Caribbean islands through his 2025 catchy soca rendition, Play Ah Mas.

The reigning Junior Soca Monarch (primary schools) delivers a combination of energy and charisma on the track as he urges soca lovers to enjoy life and play ah mas.

He is also determined to defend his throne in the February 24 finals.

He is currently a standard five pupil of the Montrose Government Primary School.

Zachary started his singing journey when he was four-years-old, he was introduced to the microphone when he requested to sing a song at his mother Morisha Ransome’s engagement.

Morisha said, “I had a gig at OWTU Hall and he requested to sing, we were concerned but we allowed him the opportunity. His bravery and cuteness wowed the audience with a standing ovation. Then he sang at preschool a song, Friends are like flowers and after that we decided to expose him to the musical culture.”

Both Ransome’s parents dabble in the industry; his father Larry Harewood a prolific writer who has produced of for several past monarchs including Duane O’Connor, Roderick “Chuck” Gordon and Terri Lyons.

Morisha describes herself as “a sabbatical mom who is focused on building her son’s career.”

Zachary told Newsday Kids, “My ambition is to excel to the maximum potential. For now I am focusing on my studies because I want to go to Presentation College in San Fernando. Play ah Mas is about Caribbean unity, to bring our Caribbean brothers and sister together through soca.”

In the song he prolifically declared that Caribbean people should not be hindered.

The lyrics are:

“No ocean between us, to play ah mas.

When the sun come out it don’t shine in one place.

We bleed the same colour so I does only see one race;

One island, one Caribbean, one nation, plenty islands one destination.

Is time we come together and leh we jam.

And play ah Mas…”

For the season Ransome will also perform on the Junior Calypso stage, with a song composed by Harewood and Play ah Mas composed by Jason “Shaft” Bishop.

He is enjoying great success with high social media ratings; 54,000 likes on Instagram and 3,000 views on YouTube since his music video was posted.

Ransome has achieved titles consistent with competitions like the Future of Soca, Eastern Credit Union Monarch, St Joseph Regional Primary Schools Monarch and second place in the Junior Calypso Monarch competition.

Without putting his educational path at risk, Ransome’s parents allots time for vocal rehearsals based on the availability of his studies.

He is a budding actor and loves football, Morisha said.

But in the mean time Zachary is all geared up and ready for the season ahead.