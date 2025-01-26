The Word of God: A light for Pilgrims of Hope

Wendy Ann Jones. -

WENDY ANN JONES

Principal, Catholic Bible Institute

As pilgrims of hope, we are invited to engage in various activities that allow us to experience hope and, in turn, be beacons of hope for others, especially in moments of distress.

Hope is an impactful virtue in times of hardship. While some people might see the dark, dismal, depressing reality of life, a person of hope perceives a brighter day – a time when circumstances improve, and renewal becomes possible.

Christian hope finds its ultimate fulfilment in Eternal Life in God through Jesus Christ. The promise of eternal joy permeates even the most desperate situations, enabling us to persevere toward our destiny. As a supernatural gift, hope reflects God’s will at work within, enabling us to grasp what St Paul describes as “What no eye has seen and no ear has heard, what the mind of man cannot visualise (1 Cor 2:9).

In this sense, hope is revelatory – it provides a perception that transcends our ordinary understanding. The gift of hope is nurtured by the Holy Spirit, our prayer, faith, and love for God and His creation.

Ultimately, our choice is to be people of hope or succumb to despair. A prayerless life, it seems, leaves us vulnerable to despair – a sentiment that resonates deeply in our time when we struggle to find meaning and purpose. For the celebration of Sunday of the Word of God, Pope Francis invites us to reflect on the words of the psalmist: “I hope in your word” (Psalm 119:74). This special observance transforms into a Jubilee engagement with the Bible.

For all who seek hope, scripture offers an inexhaustible reservoir of encouragement. When we feel the need for Divine intervention, the Word of God is a source of renewal and joy. The Psalmist, too, faced trials, despair, and hopelessness, like we do today. But he found solace and strength in God’s promises, revelations, and even His chastisements. This suggests the importance of cultivating a disciplined relationship with the scriptures – seeking and listening daily for the voice of God. For those yearning for hope, the journey requires consistency, sacrifice, and a readiness to dive into the Scriptures, where God’s presence, guidance, and love are revealed.

Pope Francis, in his teachings on Christian hope, made a striking observation: Hope has a distinctive look. It is not marked by anxiety, fear, or hollow laughter. Instead, it is the look of a smile – a genuine, hopeful smile that radiates confidence. He explained, “Only hope brings a smile: it is the hopeful smile in the expectation of finding God” (Catechesis on Hope, December 7, 2016). Where, then, do we find God? The answers are endless because God is omnipresent. Yet, the Psalmist proclaims with joy and conviction, “I hope in your word” (Psalm 119:74). Scripture becomes his food for life’s journey.

The Word became flesh in Jesus of Nazareth, who leads us to “a future and a hope” (Jer 29:11). As we celebrate the Sunday of the Word of God in this Jubilee Year, let us recommit to scripture as our source of hope. By seeking God daily in His Word, may we discover joy and perseverance for life’s journey. Let our hopeful smiles reflect Christ’s light, inspiring others and bringing hope to a world in need of renewal.