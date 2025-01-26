Gillian Moore returns to calypso stage with new womanifesto

Gillian "Fire Tender" Moore is back for Carnival 2025 with Leave She Alone. - Photo courtesy Doh Blink Media

Calypsonian Gillian "Fire Tender" Moore is back for Carnival 2025 with a powerful suggestion to men who pretend to love women in order to get sex: Leave She Alone! The punchy kaiso mixes hard truth with playful picong, and features a catchy, original melody composed by singer and songwriter Moore.

Usually known as a folk singer and playing her guitar, she was also prominent in the local underground music scene, and has provided a platform for singers, musicians and poets with her open-mic series Songshine.

Since her entry into the calypso arena last year, Moore graduated from UTT’s master's degree in Carnival Studies. She said it was during her courses, under the tutelage of calypso elder Hollis "Mighty Chalkdust" Liverpool and calypso composition lecturer Krisson Joseph, that she shifted her songwriting talents to kaiso. The new graduate, who is also a returning cast member of this year’s Kalypso Revue tent, is enthusiastic about continuing her calypso journey. She said the sobriquet Fire Tender pays homage to the calypso genre and some of the great calypsonians by whom she has been inspired her over the years.

“Calypso is powerful,” Moore said.

>

“If I am to be in it, I want to use the platform, not just to flex, but to really make a statement. It’s an opportunity to touch hearts and minds. I want my music to start some important conversations.”

Leave She Alone is arranged by Phil Hill, who also worked on Moore's debut offering last year, Fire Tender Coming Down. Drummer Gerard Rajkumar, originally of the band Jointpop, adds his exciting soca swing to the beat. Bassist Joanna Hussain, who plays for 3Canal's Cut & Clear Crew, as well as with Moore's band Bush Tea, lays down an irresistibly danceable groove. John Hussain adds delight and imagination to his kaiso guitar strum, while popular jazz horn player Rellon Brown's clarion trumpet tones add the perfect touch of traditional kaiso musicality. Makesi Joseph shares co-production credit with Hill, who also plays smooth classic touches on keyboards.