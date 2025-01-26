Biche pensioner crushed to death by tree
A 69-year-old man was killed on the morning of January 25 when a tree he was felling in Mayaro landed on him.
Investigators were told Anthony Morales of Bhagwatee Trace, Biche was cutting a tree using a power saw in Cadette Trace, Mayaro when it fell on him, crushing his head.
A district medical officer visited the scene and pronounced Morales dead. His body was ordered removed pending an autopsy.
Police are probing the incident.
