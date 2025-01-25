Heritage continues supporting Well Services to retrieve rig worker's body

The damaged Rig 110, owned and operated by Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd. -

Heritage Petroleum is continuing to support Well Services Petroleum Company Ltd in its salvage and recovery operations surrounding the partial collapse of Rig 110 in December.

A Heritage release on January 24 said it welcomed news from Well Services that it has enlisted the help of a third-party company to provide the specialised equipment necessary to proceed with the search and recovery body of missing worker Pete Phillip whose body is yet to be recovered.

Heritage said it continues to empathise with Phillip's family and friends and would also be doing an independent investigation into the incident. The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries and the OSH Authority are also conducting investigations.

A Well Services release on January 23 said it hired an international company as part of its commitment to the ongoing salvage and recovery efforts.

"This international company is a highly regarded provider of advanced equipment with the requisite expertise for this type of operation. This engagement will enable the company to accelerate its efforts to ensure the recovery of Pete Phillip in compliance with all safety and environmental protocols."

Additionally, it said Phillip's family and wife, Candacy Phillip, were being kept informed through a WhatsApp group it created.

Phillip would have celebrated his 46th birthday on January 17. The company took 12 relatives on a boat to the rig site to offer a special prayer service for him.

January 25 makes 34 days since the incident. Rescue efforts were discontinued on December 26 as the company presumed him dead.