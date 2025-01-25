Cops seize 4 kilos of marijuana, arrest suspect in Lambeau

Eight packets of marijuana police seized from a man in Lambeau on January 20. - Photo courtesy TTPS

A man was arrested and a quantity of drugs was seized during an anti-crime exercise in the Tobago division.

Police said around 5 pm on January 20, PCs Dates, Ramsarran and members of the Tobago Division Task Force were on an exercise along the Carnbee Appendage, No 1, Lambeau where they observed a suspect walking along the roadway with a pigtail bucket in hand.

As the police vehicle approached, the individual glanced at the officers and quickened his pace.

The officers apprehended and searched the suspect and the pigtail bucket. They found eight rectangular packages, containing a quantity of cannabis.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Scarborough Police Station. The pigtail bucket containing the substance also was taken to the station.

The drugs, which weighed 4.246kg, have an estimated street value of $168,000

PC Dates is investigating.