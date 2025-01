Youth pan vibes

Pure enjoyment as La Romaine Secondary School pannists play Machel Montano's Fog at Pan Elders' panyard, Coffee Street, San Fernando, on January 22. - Photos by Innis Francis

Young pannists show off their skills during the preliminary judging of the National Junior Panorama categories in all regions of the competition. Our photographer captured the pannists from secondary and primary schools in the south as they ramajayed for a place in the finals.