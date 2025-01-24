West Indies pair Sherfane Rutherford, Hayley Matthews in ODI teams of the year

West Indies women's captain Hayley Matthews. - CWI Media

DUBAI: West Indies players Sherfane Rutherford and Hayley Matthews have been named in the International Cricket Council (ICC) One-Day International (ODI) men's and women's teams of the year respectively, following the announcement here on January 24.

Rutherford, who is also nominated for the ODI Player of the Year, got the nod in the Team of the Year after averaging over 106 with 425 runs in 2024.

Matthews, who had a stellar 2024, walks into the women’s ODI team of the year after putting up some sensational numbers. The West Indies captain struck 469 runs at an average of 78.16.

Former West Indies players Ian Bishop, Daren Ganga and Stacy Ann King were among the ICC voting academy. CMC

Men’s ODI Team of the Year:

Saim Ayub (Pak), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afg), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Kusal Mendis (SL, wicketkeeper), Charith Asalanka (SL, captain), Sherfane Rutherford (WI), Azmatullah Omarzai (Afg), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pak), Haris Rauf (Pak), AM Ghazanfar (Afg).

Women’s ODI Team of the Year:

Smriti Mandhana (Ind), Laura Wolvaardt (SA, captain), Chamari Athapaththu (SL), Hayley Matthews (WI), Marizanne Kapp (SA), Ash Gardner (Aus), Annabel Sutherland (Aus), Amy Jones (Eng, wicketkeeper), Deepti Sharma (Ind), Sophie Ecclestone (Eng), Kate Cross (Eng).