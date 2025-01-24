Plea for recognition of local creativity

THE EDITOR: I write to express my profound sense of disappointment and frustration upon discovering that the reality series Carnival Catwalk bears a striking resemblance to an idea I had pitched to various entities over the years.

The uncanny similarity between my concept and the television series suggests a troubling pattern of overlooking the innovative contributions of the average citizen in favour of those with more prominence in society.

In 2014, I approached the People's Partnership government, through the Ministry of Trade, with a proposal for a reality show that would showcase the vibrant talent and entrepreneurial spirit of TT's Carnival industry.

The series would have been a collaboration between the government of the day and acclaimed Hollywood producer Scott Dunlop, who created the Real Housewives franchise.

I had gone through the labours of personally contacting Dunlop, who expressed keen interest in the concept and in working with the government to strengthen its film and television presence globally. We even looked at the idea of turning the old AVM facility into a Caribbean-based hub for Scott Dunlop Productions.

The premise of my reality series, which would have had Niki Minaj as its chief judge, was to follow participants from around the world through the intricate process of designing, producing, and marketing their costumes, culminating in a grand finale that mirrors the excitement of the actual Carnival.

This concept aimed to promote local talent, boost tourism, and provide an authentic insight into the cultural heartbeat of our nation.

My proposal went unanswered. However, undeterred, I resubmitted the idea to the National Carnival Commission in 2019, to the PNM government through its Roadmap to Recovery initiative in 2020/2021, and even to Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell in 2024, with the hope that it would be embraced and developed.

It is with a heavy heart that I now observe a series which, though not explicitly crediting me as the originator, has brought to life a concept I had meticulously crafted and shared with those institutions.

While I concede that ideas can be independently conceived by multiple individuals, the sequence of my communications and the subsequent emergence of Carnival Catwalk cannot be dismissed as mere coincidence.

The scientific principle of "convergent evolution" in creativity suggests that similar ideas may arise independently due to a shared environment and need. However, the lack of acknowledgement or even consideration of my initial pitch underscores a larger issue: the potential erosion of public trust in the government's willingness to engage with and support the innovative ideas of its citizens.

As a society that prides itself on its diverse and dynamic cultural expressions, it is imperative that we recognise and reward the creators who contribute to enriching our shared heritage.

This oversight not only affects me personally but sends a disheartening message to other aspiring creatives who may feel their ideas are not valued or appreciated by those in positions of power.

My intent in writing this letter is not to cast aspersions or seek restitution but to highlight the importance of acknowledging the source of inspiration behind projects that are ultimately funded and promoted by public institutions.

It is essential that we cultivate an environment that encourages open dialogue and collaboration between government, the creative sector, and the public. Only by doing so can we ensure that the full spectrum of our national talent is given the opportunity to shine and contribute meaningfully to our cultural and economic growth.

I implore the editors and readers to reflect on the value of intellectual property and the role of transparency in fostering a thriving creative community. Let us not forget that the ideas of the "small man" are often the seeds that grow into the grandest of trees.

It is time for our government and its agencies to demonstrate that they are truly listening and are committed to nurturing the creative ecosystem that makes our country unique.

DANIEL SEEBARAN

via e-mail