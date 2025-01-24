Miss Diva wants a soca breakthrough

Canadian-born artiste Alicia "Miss Diva" Anderson is eager to make inroads in the soca and Carnival circuit for 2025.

Having captured the hearts of many in her home country, she is now taking aim at Trinidad and Tobago, a media release said.

For Miss Diva, who is a product of three countries – Canada, TT and Jamaica – music has no boundaries.

"A person who loves music does not box himself in,” she said in the release.

She said she owes her love for music to the exposure she had as a child with her mother being involved in cultural activities and the radio circuit in Jamaica and Canada.

While growing up, she spent time in both Jamaica and TT, where her step-father lived.

“My mother married into the Trinidadian culture. I remember sitting with Chucky in front of the gate in Woodbrook, and singing songs as a child."

Based in Montreal, Miss Diva is determined to boost her catalogue with more soca music and has released her second soca track in two years.

She says while most of her prominence in music has been attributed to the reggae genre, having worked with artistes like Luciano, Glen Washington and Macka Diamond over the years, she is very optimistic about her crossover into soca music, the release said.

“Last season, I released a song called Energy Bumper and the feedback that I received was really good, but I released it a bit later than I should have, so now, I’m jumping in with the anticipation that the people will get to hear and enjoy it.”

An 18-time queen of the band mas winner in Canada, Miss Diva admits she is competitive and is always hungry when it comes to music and her career. She is also open to entering Carnival competitions.

“I’m naturally a competitive person but the aim is not just to win, but to know that I made it to the big stage.

“I grew up seeing the work ethic of artistes like Buju Banton, Marcia Griffith, Tanya Stephens and many others. My mother worked among these artistes and what I saw then, is a major part of who I am now.”

Her 2025 soca release Meet Me on the Road is a testament to her personal love for the road as a masquerader, the release said.

“This song was produced by ICU studios. He’s from Grenada and he’s worked with Mr Killa and even Skinny Fabulous,” she said, adding there will be a remix to the single in due time.

“My aim is to tap into this market and leave a lasting impression.”

Miss Diva says her earlier years have prepared her for where she knows her destiny will lead her, as she continues making music she knows others will enjoy.

“When I’m in the Caribbean, I feel like it’s where I belong because I spent so much time in Trinidad and Jamaica, as a child. I’m eager to be a part of the scene as an artiste, particularly so with soca music.”

She is inspired by the work and attitude of artistes like Patrice Roberts, Fay-Ann Lyons, Preedy and Nessa Preppy.