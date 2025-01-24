Boy, 3, dies in arson attack in Arouca

A three-year-old boy died during a fire at a home on Christian Avenue Extension, Windy Hill, Arouca, on January 23.

Police suspect arson was the motive, and homicide officers have been assigned to the case.

Newsday understands the boy's mother had an altercation with a man she knows and fled the house at around 11.45 pm to get help from a male relative who lives nearby.

She returned sometime later to find the house in flames, the man gone and her son trapped inside.

She was unable to rescue him and his body was found after the fire was extinguished.

Police are searching for the man as they believe he has critical information about the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.