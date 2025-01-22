WI's

WEST INDIES women’s off-spinner Karishma Ramharack had a career-best return in the second One-day international against Bangladesh on January 21, but it couldn’t prevent the regional team from suffering a 60-run loss at Warner Park, St Kitts as the visitors levelled the series at 1-1.

It was the visiting team’s first win against the West Indies at the senior level, and the teams will play the third and final match to decide the series on January 24.

Ramharack grabbed figures of four for 33 to help bowl out Bangladesh for just 184 in 48.5 overs, but she said the regional women failed to apply themselves with the bat as they crumbled for a meagre 124 in 35 overs. “It’s always good to be in the wickets. I’m very happy to get career-best figures, but I would have liked to win the game, obviously,” Ramharack told the media.

“We didn’t apply ourselves properly in the middle. I think we lost wickets in clusters and that really put the team under pressure.”

The win for Bangladesh was a massive one, as it brought them to within one win of qualifying for the International Cricket Council Women’s World Cup in India later this year.

Bangladesh are now tied with the sixth-placed New Zealand on the ODI Women’s Championship table on 21 points and can secure an automatic World Cup spot with a victory in the decisive ODI on January 24. The Windies are ninth on the table with 16 points and can no longer book an automatic spot at the World Cup.

The five top-ranked teams at the conclusion of the Women’s Championship cycle will earn direct qualification to the World Cup, along with the hosts India who are currently second on the table behind Australia.

“Going into the World Cup qualifiers, we really want to know who we will play against and obviously Bangladesh has a shot at (qualifying for the World Cup automatically). We’re going to come harder in the next game...we just need to apply ourselves and spend time at the wicket.”

Opting to bowl first, West Indies seemed to have the upper hand when Bangladesh slipped to 56 for three in the 17th over after Sharmin Akhter (11) was trapped lbw by leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (one for 36). Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana then shared a crucial 51-run stand with Sobhana Mostary (23 off 32 balls) before the latter was dismissed by Ramharack.

Recently named the First Citizens Sports Foundation’s Sportswoman of the Year for 2024, Ramharack took wickets at regular intervals as the Bangladeshis slipped from 107 for three to 166 for seven after the 30-year-old dismissed Rabeya Khatun in the 44th over.

Despite the chaos at the other end, Sultana was a steadying influence for her team and she made a patient 68 off 120 before being dismissed by medium-pacer Aaliyah Alleyne (three for 24) in the penultimate over as they eventually got to 184.

After her team’s strong performance in the first ODI, West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews said she wanted her team to dominate the remainder of the series.

The Windies batting effort left a lot to be desired, though, and vice-captain Shemaine Campbelle (28 off 43) was the only player to get past the 20-run mark, with Matthews (16 off 23) being the only other top-order player to get past double figures.

West Indies were reasonably placed at 64 for three when Campbelle and Jannillea Glasgow (seven) were in the middle. However, Bangladesh quickly turned the game in their favour as West Indies lost four quick wickets to slip to 72 for seven by the 19th over.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter (three for 31) was the key for the visitors as she got the big wicket of first-match centurion Matthews, to go along with a double-strike of Campbelle and Mandy Mangru (six) in the 17th over.

The tail did wag a bit, with number ten batter Cherry-Ann Fraser making 18, but the Bangladeshis sealed the win when Ramharack (13) was trapped lbw by Khatun (two for 19) in the 35th over.

Ramharack said the bowlers have been hitting their targets, and believes the team can make the necessary adjustments to rebound in the final game.

“I don’t think there’s any pressure for the final ODI. I just think we need to sit down and think about the way we go about our batting, apply ourselves and come out and execute.”

West Indies will try to deny the visitors an automatic World Cup spot in the third and final ODI from 2 pm at Warner Park on January 24.