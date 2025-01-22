Three vie for Diego Martin West

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo

THE race to succeed the Prime Minister in his Diego Martin West seat has heated up, with news that some three individuals have received the backing of party groups for their intent to become the PNM candidate in the upcoming general election.

The contest has moved from a one-horse race January 17, when only broadcaster Hans Des Vignes had been nominated by any party groups.

Two other contenders now have party-group backing, as of January 22. Former senator Yokymma Bethelmy and Curtis Toussaint have also been nominated, alongside Des Vignes.

The latest news is that Des Vignes has been nominated by 14 party groups, Bethelmy by five and Toussaint by two.

Less than a week ago, only Des Vignes had nominations, from some nine groups. At that time no party groups had backed Bethelmy or Toussaint, nor the other nominees, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, Lisedi Felix and Anna Suleiman.

The high-profile Browne, former Diego Martin Central MP, shocked observers by withdrawing his letter of consent to be nominated for Diego Martin West.

Newsday understands three remaining party groups are expected to make nominations ahead of the constituency executive's initial screening of all nominees, due on January 23.

After that, constituency officials will sit with the party's central screening committee to select a prospective candidate.

With regard to other constituencies, a recent PNM statement said its screening committee, on January 23, at Balisier House in Port of Spain, will screen two nominees for La Brea. These are known to be Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell and constituency chairman Jermel Pierre.

On the same day, the party will also screen five nominees for Laventille East/Morvant, hitherto represented by Adrian Leonce. He cited a family emergency as his reason for withdrawing from consideration for re-nomination.

The statement listed 32 candidates selected so far by the PNM for the country's 41 seats in the Lower House which will be contested in the general election.

Among the other seats still to be screened are D'Abadie/O'Meara, formerly held by the late Lisa Morris-Julian, who died in a house fire on December 16, 2024, with two of her children.