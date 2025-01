Lobby for job with Trump

US President Donald Trump AP PHOTO -

THE EDITOR: Following Kamla Persad-Bissessar's bashing of former US president Joe Biden and her glorification of new President Donald Trump, she should lobby for a job in the current US administration.

For idolising someone like that who spares nothing to insult the female gender, Persad-Bissessar should be asked where is her dignity.

ALBERT DIDIER

via e-mail