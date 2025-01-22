Kael Samuel Bisnath shines at Kenneth Fitzpatrick Memorial Junior Chess Tournament

Locked in: Chess Players showcase their skills at the Kenneth Fitzpatrick Memorial Junior Chess Tournament at the Centenary Hall of St Mary's College, Port of Spain on January 11. -

NATIONAL junior chess player Kael Samuel Bisnath was among the bright sparks at the inaugural Kenneth Fitzpatrick Memorial Junior Chess Tournament which was held at St Mary's College, PoS on January 11 as he walked away with the top honours in the under-16 category.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE)-rated tournament saw just under 60 participants testing their wits and strategies in the under-12, under-16 and under-20 categories. Bisnath delivered what was described as a flawless performance to win the under-16 category with a seven-point haul. Bisnath, who was a gold medallist at the 2023 CAC Youth Chess Festival for TT in the under-14 age group, beat Reaz Ali (six points) into second spot. Gary Flanagan, Luke Gillette and Tristan Siewdass finished in a three-way tie for third.

Bisnath was the only clear winner in the three categories, as the under-12 and under-20 categories both crowned joint-champions.

In the under-12 category, Caleb Campo and Zidan Khan couldn't be separated and they shared the title after registering six points apiece. Spencer George was their closest challenger with 4.5 points, with Breanna Joseph, Eli Lalla, Zayne Mahibir, Zane Paul and Krish Ramsubhag finishing tied for fourth spot on four points.

In the under-20 category, there was precious little to choose between Jinhyeok Choi and Tyrese Gill as they tied for first place with three points apiece. Jayden Manjoo and Christopher Noel (two points each) were also level on points at the end of the competition and were the closest challengers to Choi and Gill.

Fitzpatrick's daughter, Chantal Fitzpatrick, said the tourney will help keep her father's legacy alive. The late Fitzpatrick dedicated over 50 years to chess as a player, administrator and a strong advocate for youngsters to play the game. He also taught at St Mary's for over 20 years.

"The Kenneth Fitzpatrick Memorial Junior Chess Tournament is a great way to highlight the skills of our young players, while celebrating my father's love for chess and his dedication to the community," Chantal said, via a media release.

"Seeing these young minds engage with the game my father cherished is a heart-warming tribute to his legacy."

Former TT Chess Association (TTCA) president Edison Raphael said the memorial tourney was a clear reflection of Fitzpatrick's contributions to chess and an indication that his legacy will continue to inspire the next generation of players.

The tournament was organised by Fitzpatrick's family and friends and was managed by the TTCA.