Longdenville shooting pushes murder rate to one a day

- File photo

A 31-YEAR-OLD MAN was shot dead in Longdenville on January 21.

Denzil Daniel was killed near his home on Lamont Street.

He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he died while being treated.

Daniel becomes the country’s 21st murder victim for the year, pushing the murder toll to an average of one every day.