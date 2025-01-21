CEPEP worker found dead on Chase Village Flyover

A policeman at the Forensic Science Centre, St James. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

POLICE are investigating the murder of a CEPEP worker whose body was found on the Chase Village Flyover on the morning on January 21.

The man has been identified as Renaldo Sutherland, 44, of Connector Road, Carlsen Field.

Initial reports from police said Central Division officers responded to a report of a man lying motionless on the flyover. Arriving around 5.55 am, police met emergency health service providers, who were unable to find signs of life. A district medical officer pronounced the man.

His body was removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

With the area cordoned off so the scene could be processed, heavy traffic was reported heading north up the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway.

The creeping traffic continued after the crime scene investigators' work, as up to 10 am congestion was reported to have reached as far back as Preysal, according to the navigation app, Waze.