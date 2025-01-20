Trinidad and Tobago bobsleigh team 24th at World Cup in Austria

TT's bobsleigh team of Axel Brown, De Aundre John, Shakeel John and Xaverri Williams. -

Trinidad and Tobago's four-man bobsleigh team placed a daunting 24th at the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup event in Innsbruck, Austria, on January 19.

The quartet of pilot Axel Brown, Xaverri Williams, De Aundre John and Shakeel John clocked 51.50 seconds in heat one, but their time was not good enough to qualify among the top 20 advancing teams.

They were 32 hundredths of a second short of the Italian team, who progressed 20th fastest, in a heat one slide of 51.18 seconds.

In heat one, TT only bettered Romania’s four-man team, who clocked 51.96.

In December 2024, the four-man squad of Brown, Williams, Thomas Harris and John finished among the medals at the fourth round of the North American Cup in Park City, Utah, US.

They finished tied for fourth with the Canadian team, earning an extended podium medal, awarded to finishers between fourth and sixth place.