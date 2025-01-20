Defence Force, AC Port of Spain notch key Premier League wins

Isaiah Leacock of Defence Force takes a shot in a TT Premier Football League match against Central FC at La Horquetta Recreation Ground on January 17. - Photo courtesy TT Premier Football League Facebook Page

LEAGUE leaders Defence Force extended their unbeaten run in the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one division to seven wins in as many matches, after securing a 3-0 victory over second-placed MIC Central FC in match two of a double-header at La Horquetta recreation ground on January 17.

In the top-of-the-table clash, Isaiah Leacock netted a first-half brace and Shaquille Bertrand also got on the scoresheet to affirm Defence Force three crucial points over the nearest rivals.

Leacock scored the opener in the 11th minute and Bertrand doubled their advantage, five minutes later. In the 38th, Leacock netted his second item to make it 3-0 heading into the half-time break.

Despite Central FC’s multiple attempts to ignite a comeback in the second period, they could not penetrate Defence Force’s sturdy backline and recorded their first loss of the 2024/25 season.

The win for Defence Force saw them soar to 21 points on the 12-team standings while Central FC (15 points), still hold on to second place courtesy a superior goal difference over third-placed and defending champions AC Port of Spain, who also emerged victors in the opening match at the La Horquetta venue.

Against last season’s runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC, AC PoS sealed a 2-0 triumph courtesy a 73rd-minute strike from Che Benny and a goal from Josiah Wilson, nine minutes into second half extra time.

The result kept AC PoS (15 points) in third as Central FC’s goal difference kept them slightly ahead.

Police’s (ten points) loss also saw them slip to fifth place as San Juan Jabloteh notched an important 4-3 result over struggling Terminix La Horquetta Rangers on January 18, to leapfrog the servicemen into fourth.

At Ken Cooke Grounds in St James, Jabloteh almost blew a convincing three-goal advantage as Rangers fought back late on.

Jabloteh started strongly and quickly got off the mark courtesy Elijah Seecharan in the second minute. St Benedict’s College talisman Derrel “Zum Zum” Garcia sent them 2-0 ahead in the 23rd minute, before Andell Fraser added another in the 29th minute.

Just before halftime, Rangers’ Isaiah Lee pulled one back to make it 3-1 heading into the break.

At the resumption, Jabloteh continued their dominance as Keanu John scored in the 51st to put them a comfortable 4-1 up.

Lee, however, struck again for Rangers soon after and carried the score to 4-2 in the 62nd minute. Ranger’s Ricardo Williams helped them reach within a one-goal deficit after he netted in the 85th.

Rangers tried to tie things up at the end, but Jabloteh held on for a hard-fought 4-3 victory.

In the other match at Ken Cooke grounds, cellar-placed Eagles FC (formerly Cunupia FC) earned their first win of the season via a 4-2 win over Prisons Service FC.

Eagles took an early lead through Moses Jaikaran in the second minute, but Prisons’ Jeremiah Vidale answered back in the 39th to level things up before the halftime break.

Aikim Andrews put Eagles ahead in the 52nd but again, Vidale found the back of the net to make it 2-2, six minutes later.

Undeterred, Eagles’ Ricardo John restored the lead with a 66th minute strike, before Andrews netted another in 72nd to put the match beyond Prisons’ reach.

At the Mahaica Sporting Complex in Pt Fortin after press time on January 19, Club Sando played 1976 FC Phoenix in the first game, with hosts Point Fortin Civic up against Caledonia in the second match.