School's cricket president lauds PowerGen's commitment to league

President of the Secondary Schools Cricket League Nigel Maraj. - NEWSDAY FILE PHOTO/ AYANNA KINSALE

PRESIDENT of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) Nigel Maraj has paid special tribute to the league’s main sponsor PowerGen, for their partnership of 27 years.

With the 2025 premiership and championship divisions set to bowl off on January 21, Maraj hailed PowerGen’s long-standing sponsorship as a milestone and catalyst towards helping elevate the profile of school cricket across TT, both male and female.

“The sponsorship of the SSCL by PowerGen is a powerful testament to the importance of corporate support in fostering talent,” Maraj said in a January 16 statement.

“Over the years, PowerGen’s commitment has ensured that young athletes have access to the resources they need to succeed—whether that’s through equipment, facilities, or exposure to competitive play. It has allowed us to identify and nurture cricketing talent from every corner of Trinidad and Tobago, including underrepresented communities and remote areas where opportunities for sports development can often be scarce.”

He said PowerGen’s sponsorship provides the platform for schoolboys and girls to practise, develop and improve and their commitment has helped unearth countless talented cricketers who might not have had the opportunity to showcase their skills otherwise.

“PowerGen is not only helping build cricketers, but also fostering a spirit of community, of inclusivity, and of opportunity for young people across the country,” Maraj added.

He said while sport development remains critical, striking the right balance and synergy between academic commitments and cricketing pursuits remains top priority, and is a critical part of their growth.

“It is a challenge that many of our athletes have met with exceptional success. Some of our very own cricketers have even been rewarded with national scholarships for their outstanding achievements in both their academic and athletic pursuits, demonstrating that it is possible to excel in both realms.”

Maraj quoted former Australian cricketer Sir Donald Bradman, one of the greatest cricketers, who said, “Cricket is a game of patience, but it also demands a keen mind, the ability to think on your feet, and a relentless desire to improve.”

He added that PowerGen’s commitment was/is instrumental in ensuring the next generation of cricketers is given the best possible start in the sport, regardless of their background or location.

“We are confident that this partnership will continue to bring out the best in our players and provide the foundation for them to achieve greatness, both in sport and in life.”