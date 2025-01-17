Defence Force remain unbeaten in Courts netball alternative division

MIC Tigers (Metal Industries Company) and Defence Force compete at the Courts All Sectors Netball League opening knockout tournament at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on January 4, 2025. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Defence Force made it two wins on the trot after outplaying Police 23-10 when Courts All Sectors Netball League alternative division action resumed at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Tacarigua on January 16.

The 2024 runners-up Defence Force were guided to victory courtesy 12 goals from 19 attempts from goal shoot Empress Pivette and ten goals from 19 attempts via goal assist Maria La Foucade. Scoring for Police were Danya Mayers (six) and Nairba Isodore (four).

The win for the army team kept them perfect in the alternative division after they secured a cool 22-7 triumph over Fire Youth in their opener last weekend. This was Police’s second loss in as many matches.

Fire Youth, however, bounced back from the opening loss and burned Police Netball Youth Club (PNYC) 22-9. Fire’s Genesis Alexis was hot on the court, scoring 15 of her 20 attempts while teammate Nathalyia Fletcher scored seven from 14.

PNYC’s Chamara Francis (eight) and Kerneisha Phillips (one) also got on the scorecard.

Additionally, University of Southern Caribbean (USC) and TT Post played their first matches respectively of the season, with the former delivering a convincing 39-7 result.

USC’s Gellana Grant topped all scorers with 21 goals while Ariel Villaroel chipped in with 18. Scoring for TT Post were Jessica George (five) and Alicia Baptiste (two).

Meanwhile, on January 18, premiership and championship division matches continue. From 2 pm, MIC take on Bermudez, Police meet UWI from 3.15 pm and PNYC up against UTT at 4.30 pm, all championship matches.

Defending premiership champions UTT then take the court against MIC from 5.45 pm, with UTC versus Jabloteh from 7 pm.