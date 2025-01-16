Troubled by political divisions

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: As a concerned citizen of TT, I am troubled by the persistent political divisions that hinder our nation’s progress. The rivalry between the PNM and the UNC has long been a source of contention, often aligning along ethnic lines and fostering an environment where collaboration is scarce.

Prime Minister Rowley has previously called for a return to the unity he believes the country was founded upon, as the nation celebrated Divali, the Festival of Lights.

Similarly, opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has expressed a desire for true unity as she spoke at an Emancipation Day function in 2023.

Despite these declarations, the reality remains that our political landscape is fraught with discord. The state of emergency, declared due to escalating violence, underscores the pressing need for effective governance and national unity.

As citizens we bear the brunt of this division. The lack of bipartisan co-operation impedes our ability to address critical issues such as crime, economic instability, and social inequality. It is disheartening to witness leaders who, rather than bridging gaps, often deepen them through partisan rhetoric and actions.

Our nation’s strength lies in its diversity. Yet this diversity is undermined when political affiliations overshadow our shared identity as Trinidadians/Tobagonians. We must move beyond the confines of party loyalty and work collectively towards nation-building.

I believe one of the biggest failures in the political landscape is the reluctance of successive governments to truly bring the electorate together, not just their followers, before, during and after an election. I mean, the Soca Warriors achieved it, so I'm sure the charismatic personalities and brilliant minds can figure it out.

I urge our leaders to prioritise the well-being of the country over party politics. Let us foster an environment where collaboration is not just encouraged, but practised.

Only through genuine unity can we build a resilient nation for ourselves and, most importantly, our children, who will inherit the nation we leave behind.

ARKKIM NOELLIEN

via e-mail