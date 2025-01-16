Tour operators: Store Bay jetty will improve passengers' safety

People wait to board glass-bottom boats at Store Bay on Christmas Day, ahead of a tour of the Buccoo Reef. - Visual Styles

THE new design for Store Bay redevelopment project includes a jetty for the loading of glass-bottom boats, expanded car park facilities, construction of an external food court, upgraded craft booths and retail spaces and an enhanced security system.

Secretary of Tourism Tashia Burris made the disclosure in a WhatsApp message to Newsday on January 15. Asked whether a swimming pool, which was included in the initial design, was part of the latest concept, Burris said, "There is a proposed water feature, but both designs (the original and latest one) are still concepts."

She said the designs were based on consultations among stakeholders since August 2023.

Although there have been some scepticism among some stakeholders over the inclusion of swimming pools, others have noted that at times, Store Bay can get rough, and a pool would be ideal in those limited scenarios.

Burris gave an update on the status of the project on January 13 at the recommissioning of the Fort King George lighthouse in Scarborough.

She said, “The last consultation that we had, we got some agreement from the persons present..., softened the first set of designs a little bit, took back the user feedback, and that informed what the second designs looked like. There was agreement that they would prefer that second option versus the first one that was presented to them.”

Burris said the Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago, which is managing the project, will be responsible for having the second set of designs built out.

A budget for the project has not yet been announced.

Popular reef tour operator Michael Frank, owner of Frankie Tours, is looking forward to a jetty at Store Bay. He told Newsday on January 15, "Having the jetty in Store Bay will be a big improvement. We appreciate them having the jetty because it will help with the infrastructure and tourism. The jetty would be a good improvement."

He said the main benefit of the jetty is the safety of the public.

"The jetty is security and safety. People basically have to walk through water to get to the boat in Store Bay. It's dangerous for children and older people. If there is any type of wave they can get seriously injured. It will make life better for all of us."

He said there are still some minor upgrades to the Store Bay Beach Facilities that the tour operators hope can take place, but he said more talks are needed.