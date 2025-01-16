Roach, Da Silva unavailable for 1st Test against Pakistan

In this file photo, West Indies' Joshua Da Silva bats against Australia on the second day of the first Test match in Adelaide, Australia, on January 18, 2024. - AP PHOTO

WEST INDIES will be without their most experienced fast bowler Kemar Roach and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva for the opening Test match of the two-match series against Pakistan.

The series bowls off at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan from 12.30 am (TT time) on January 17.

During a media conference ahead of the series, Brathwaite said fast bowler Anderson Phillip is also unavailable.

"Kemar Roach is not feeling well, so he is out for this game. Joshua Da Silva, he is out as well and Anderson Phillip is out. We have a 12-man squad and obviously tomorrow (January 17) we will make the decision on the final XI." Roach, 36, has grabbed 282 wickets in 84 Test matches since making his debut in 2009. Da Silva has been the first-choice keeper since 2020 and Phillip has just two caps under his belt.

West Indies will have to bank on pacer Jayden Seales, along with medium pacer Justin Greaves.

>

When the squad was announced it was revealed that two other Windies fast bowlers were unavailable.

"Shamar Joseph will continue his rehabilitation from injury, while Alzarri Joseph will be unavailable due to other engagements," a Cricket West Indies media release said.

The spinners may have a heavy workload in the absence of the fast bowlers. Gudakesh Motie, Kevin Sinclair and Jomel Warrican are the slow-bowling options for Brathwaite.

Spin is expected to factor in the series and Brathwaite said his players are ready for the task.

"I am fully confident in this team to face any bowlers around the world...I think what I have been preaching to the batsmen is just believe and be brave...fully confident that everyone here can do well against any team in the world."

West Indies 12-man squad for first Test vs Pakistan: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican.