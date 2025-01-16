DCP: Police can turn off lights, but doors always open

The St Joseph Police Station. FILE PHOTO/ ANGELO MARCELLE -

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Junior Benjamin says police officers are allowed to turn off the lights at police stations.

His comments come after the Prime Minister said officers at some police stations were closing the door and turning off the lights because they were afraid of criminals.

Dr Rowley made the statement on January 13 while speaking in Parliament during a motion on the extension of the state of emergency (SoE) that was declared on December 30.

“In some instances, police officers whose job it is to protect us and secure us, in some districts at night, are so afraid of the criminals that they close the police station door, turn off the light, and be inside there hoping that the criminals don’t come at them.

“That happens. It not supposed to happen, but it happens.”

Contrary to Rowley’s claim, Benjamin said turning off the lights at a police station can happen as it is in line with the police's internal security policies.

Benjamin told Newsday while he was unable to reveal the exact policy, there was one, and officers were within their rights to take action to ensure their safety.

“Based on the policies that we have, there is a way in which we try to treat with security in the best interest of the officers. It is based on those things that we may see within the police service whether to keep the lights on or off. But it is there and the decision is based on those internal policies that we would have put in place.”

Pressed on whether the public would see any changes at all, Benjamin said, “We'll always do whatever is in the best interest of our offices based on our internal policies that guide the security of the buildings, so that it will always be in the best interest of the officers concerned.”

Benjamin’s comments echo similar sentiments shared by president of the TT Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSWA) ASP Gideon Dickson.

On January 14 Dickson told Newsday he found Rowley's comments "startling, to say the least."

He explained some stations had tinted glass frontage which, although it provided some respite from the sun during the day, was a security risk to officers.

He said at night, it affected their ability to see what was happening outside the station.

“The lights being off and doors closed have nothing to do with the criminal elements. The lights are taken off because it is a security measure we adopt as an organisation.

"In the night, that tint obscures the person inside's vision. The people outside would have the upper hand in terms of seeing inside, especially if there is light inside."

Benjamin also addressed claims that the doors of some stations were being locked at night.

He said he was unaware that such was the case but added if it was accurate, it should no longer be a problem.

He said even if the lights may be off, the doors will be open and citizens should not be deterred from entering the station and making a report.

“I spoke to my divisional commanders about it and if that was existing, it will be something in the past because we are on heightened alert and all stations are to open their doors 24/7 so that the public can have access to make reports.”

He said police officers were willing and able to do the job.

“Anytime you go to the station, it will be open, and all officers will be ready to entertain any report… and you can rest assured that your report will be dealt with professionally.”

Police Commissioner (CoP) Erla Harewood-Christopher also addressed Rowley's comments in a media release on January 14.

She said in the wake of the comments, she wanted to reassure the public of the police's "dedication and unwavering commitment."

She said while stations were previously placed into categories which determiend the services it offered, this has been adjusted given the state of emergency.

"Based on long-standing internal policy, police stations are categorised as A, B, or C class which determines the scope of services that are provided from each station location.

However, based on the high demand for policing nationwide this policy was amended and all police stations were mandated to remain operational full-time, 24 hours each day, seven days per week."

She said the internal security policies and protocols had been heightened amid the SoE but said stations will be open at all times.

"As we navigate through this critical period of the SoE, we are relying on the co-operation of the public as we work assiduously to dismantle the criminal networks. We therefore assure the public that our doors are always open and ready to receive vital information and render any required assistance to the public."

She added if any member of the public encountered any difficulty in accessing a police station, they should call 736-TTPS.