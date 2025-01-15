Committee's report on Morris-Julian fire submitted

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, centre, and Sandra Fraser, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of National Security, second left, were on hand to receive the final report of the committee appointed to investigate the response of the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service, to the December 16 fire at No. 11 Farfan Street, Arima, at ministry in Port of Spain on January 10. Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children died in the fire. From left, are committe members health, safety, security and Environment (HSSE) specialist Curt Cadet, former chief fire officer Roosevelt Bruce and attorney-at-law, Office of the Attorney General Ashtee Mahabir. - Photo courtesy Ministry of National Security

THE committee tasked with investigating the response of the TT Fire Service to the fire at 11 Farfan Street, Arima, which claimed the lives of MP Lisa Morris-Julian and two of her children, has completed its investigation.

The findings were submitted and received by Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds on January 10.

The three-member committee, established on December 20 and led by former chief fire officer Roosevelt Bruce, was tasked with examining the events surrounding the fire, in addition to reviewing the performance of the Arima and Tunapuna fire stations.

The committee's mandate included a thorough review of the Fire Service's response time, the availability of water and an assessment of the arrival and departure logs, to ensure timely and adequate action was taken.

The investigation also aimed to address public concerns about conflicting reports on the cause of the fire and the response.

On December 16, a call was made to the Arima Fire Station about the fire, which claimed the lives of Morris-Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education, 25-year-old Xianne and six-year-old Jesiah.

The station’s fire truck was unavailable, having been deployed to an industrial fire. The Tunapuna Fire Station was subsequently contacted, but its truck was also busy, responding to another house fire.

Hinds emphasised the committee's work was vital in providing transparency and addressing the public's concerns.

"The unfortunate loss of Morris-Julian and her family has caused deep sorrow and public disquiet. We believe it is important to uncover the facts and present them to the public, especially in light of the questions raised regarding the Fire Service's handling of the incident."

The findings of the report, along with its recommendations, will be reviewed by the National Security Council.