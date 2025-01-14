Dil-E-Nadan's Stephen Marcelle aims to solidify his music brand

Stephen Marcelle who sings soca, calypso and chutney has been performing with Dil-E-Nadan for the past ten years. He is aiming to solidify his brand and has released Sweet Music for Carnival 2025. -

Stephen Marcelle hit the stage at Soka in Moka alongside Dil-E-Nadan, performing his latest release Trini Sweet at the all-inclusive fete on January 5.

For Marcelle, the ascent has only just begun and Carnival 2025 will ultimately be his springboard into becoming the artiste he has always dreamed of being, said a media release.

“I’ve been a frontline bandmember of Dil-E-Nadan for the past decade. The experience has been incredible and I’m grateful for the opportunities I’ve gotten over the years, but my intention is to make Stephen Marcelle a household name,” he said in the release.

“I’ve done many songs over the years, but I think as an artiste it’s your duty to market yourself and your product properly. Due to my busy schedule, I hadn’t been able to do that effectively."

The healthcare professional, artiste and Phd student says he is investing in himself, taking the time to build his music catalogue and market himself.

As he juggles junior management responsibilities with the North West Regional Health Authority, touring with Dil-e-Nadan, and studying, Marcelle is adamant his time management skills have equipped him for the challenge, the release said.

In November, he performed with Dil-E-Nadan in Amsterdam where he showed music lovers his versatility as a Trinidad and Tobago-born artiste.

“I’ve been singing a Dutch song in that language. I’ve done it in Suriname and I did it in Amsterdam. The crowd is always amazed that I’m able to do that.”

He anticipates even more opportunities to discover and be introduced to new markets and cultures outside of the Caribbean region.

“Trini Sweet was written by Jason 'Shaft' Bishop. It’s one of those songs that paints a picture of the feeling being at home in TT invokes.

“Our food, the freedom we have, our people and our culture all hold the sweetness of our country and when foreigners come here and see that, they’re convinced that TT is paradise.”

Admittedly, Marcelle says crime is a cause for concern but says he believes everyone has a part to play in the change that must happen. “Yes, we have crime here and yes, the blame game will continue, but we all need to take control of this problem. That aside, TT is still a sweet place to be.”

The soca, calypso and chutney music singer plans to enter Carnival competitions. He has been successful in past competitions, winning the Emancipation Calypso Monarch in 2012 and the Young King Calypso title in 2013. He was also semifinalist in the Calypso Fiesta competition, Skinner Park, San Fernando, for seven times.

“Strengthening my personal brand as an artiste is beneficial to the Dil-E-Nadan brand as well and the support has been there throughout. It’s important for me to become more than just ‘the other guy,’ and to do that, I understand what I need to do.”

He anticipates the day soca lovers will acknowledge him not as "the other guy," but as Stephen Marcelle.

“I’ve been doing calypso compositions as well. I’ve written for children for the junior calypso competitions and it’s something I plan on dedicating more time to, as well.”

His commitment to that aspect of his music career sees him writing as much as possible when he flies to fulfill commitments overseas.

“I never sleep on the plane so I use the time to write or study or do work.”