Registration opens for St James Children's Carnival

Masqueraders cross the stage with Spoilt Rotten Kids's portrayal Shaddi during the St James Children's Carnival parade Western Main Road, on February 4, 2024. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

REGISTRATION for the St James Children’s Carnival Parade, scheduled for February 23, will begin on January 13 for online applicants.

In-person registration starts on February 4, at 16 Ranjit Kumar Street, between Brunton and Bournes Roads, St James, from 1 pm-5 pm. Registration closes on February 19, a media release said.

Under the banner One Community One Spirit, the competition which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, will run from 1 pm-6 pm along the Western Main Road, St James, starting at Courts, Long Circular Road, and ending at George Cabral Street, the release said.

It is open to all junior bands, school and non-school and individuals. Among the categories being contested are king and queen of the bands, band of the year – mini, small, medium and large, male and female individual of the year, best use of local material, local theme, best traditional mas and best St James Band, as well as an open category for the Yvonne Mungal Challenge Trophy, among others.

The release said, "The St James Children’s Carnival Parade has become a fundamental part of Carnival celebrations rivalling its adult counterpart in costumery and attendance attracting a growing registration of 50-plus bands and over 200 individuals."

>

The parade was the brainchild of the late MP Ken Valley and continued by Yvonne Mungal and the St James Working Council until her passing in 2022.

In 2025, the event will be produced by a select committee comprising individuals of various skills and expertise, the release said.

This event aims to bring together families, friends and visitors for a day filled with fun, creativity and connection and also providing an opportunity to foster a sense of community and partnership among local businesses and organisations.

For more info call Sharon at 461-7276 or e-mail stjameschildrenscarnival@gmail.com