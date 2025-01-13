Paria distributes Lara's book to schools

Cricket legend Brian Lara takes a selfie with students of at VOS Government Primary School recently. -

PARIA Fuel Trading Company Ltd has announced a partnership with cricket legend and author Brian Lara, with the aim of fostering education and sports among youth.

As part of this collaboration, Paria has purchased 600 copies of Lara's new book, Lara, the England Chronicles, for distribution to schools near its Pointe-a-Pierre base.

In a media release on January 13, Paria said, "This sponsorship aims to promote reading, learning, and a passion for cricket among students. The book offers a firsthand account of Mr Lara's remarkable career, serving as a powerful example of dedication and excellence."

Lara said he was excited about the partnership and its possibilities.

"I want to make sure that the books get into the hands of the schoolchildren and anyone willing to bring out my story. I want to thank Paria for the wonderful opportunity they have provided to me for making this possible and appreciate your contribution to this effort,” he said.

The first group of school-visits took place on January 8 at San Fernando Central Secondary School, Pointe-a-Pierre Government Primary School, and VOS Government Primary School.

As Lara walked into the schools, he was greeted with cheers of "Lara, Lara, Lara" from the students. He spent time signing books and interacting with both students and teachers. A few lucky students even had the chance to read passages from his book to him aloud.

He also visited Paria's headquarters, where he shared his experiences with the leadership team, as well as the 2024 captains of the inter-departmental cricket teams.

Through this initiative, Paria hopes to inspire young minds, encouraging them to set ambitious goals and take pride in their community representation. The company believes Lara's journey will be a catalyst for motivation and growth among the students.

"Paria is thrilled to partner with Lara on this meaningful initiative," said Mushtaq Mohammed, general manager, Paria. "We are excited to see the positive impact his story will have on our youth, both in the classroom and on the cricket field."