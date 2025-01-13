Le Hunte throws support behind Young for PM

Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young, second from right, at Balisier House, Port of Spain on January 9 with PNM MPs, from left, Pennelope Beckles, Foster Cummings, Terrence Deyalsingh, Faris Al-Rawi and Roger Munroe. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

FORMER PNM vice-chairman Robert Le Hunte says Port of Spain North/St Ann's West MP Stuart Young has his full support to succeed Dr Rowley as prime minister.

He made this comment on January 12, one day after party general secretary Foster Cummings said 20 PNM MPs have committed their support to Young as the next prime minister.

The PNM General Council discussed Rowley's intention to retire from electoral politics before the end of the legal life of the government, Young to succeed him as prime minister and the party to hold a convention in September to elect a new political leader, when it held its regular monthly meeting at Balisier House, Port of Spain on January 11.

On January 9. the PNM's central executive met to discuss matters related to Rowley's intention to resign as prime minister and political leader.

In a WhatsApp comment, Le Hunte said, "I will continue to work in the interest of the party and the country and wish Mr Young success as he gets set to lead the government.

Le Hunte previously suggested the party hold its convention in March to to elect a new political leader and by extension prime minister.

He and some party members believed the best strategy was for the convention to elect Rowley's successor as political leader through the one man-one vote system and the PNM would rally around this person who could ultimately be elected prime minister.

While he and other ordinary members felt their voices should have been heard in the process and their vote matters, Le Hunte said the General Council took a different view.

In that respect, one has to accept the decision, even if you don’t agree with it. This is democracy at work."

As a PNM member for decades, Le Hunte reaffirmed his commitment to it.

"I know it is the best political vehicle to take the country forward."

On January 3, Rowley announced his intention to retire from electoral politics and promised a smooth transition after he resigned as prime minister and PNM political leader.

At a news conference on January 6, Rowley said the PNM's parliamentary caucus of elected MPs had selected Young to succeed him as prime minister.

Government ministers who are senators were ineligible to vote.

The vote was split 11 in favour of Young and nine for Arima MP Pennelope Beckles-Robinson.

Rowley, who has been PNM leader since 2010, was re-elected in 2022, when he defeated former government minister Karen Nunez-Tesheira in that year's internal elections.

His term as leader officially ends in 2026, but he made it clear that he intends to resign soon as PM. He has also said he does not intend to offer himself as a candidate in the general election.

While not giving any definitive date for his resignation, Rowley says he should be done and finished with his last remaining official duties, including attending a Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Barbados, well before Carnival.